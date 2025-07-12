The news claiming that Martha Argerich has experienced health issues is false

The news claiming that Martha Argerich has experienced health issues or has been hospitalized is false!
“Kapan Fest announces that the concerts featuring world-renowned pianist Martha Argerich have been cancelled. We would like to clarify that the rumors about her having health problems or being hospitalized are untrue and are firmly denied by us.
In response to public inquiries, Kapan Fest informs that all concerts featuring the legendary pianist Martha Argerich, as well as Theodosia Ntokou, David Chen, and Lyda Chen Argerich, have been cancelled. The “Martha Argerich and Friends” concerts have been cancelled solely because the legendary pianist needs a rest. We are pleased to announce that Ms. Argerich is at home, in good health, has not spent any time in a hospital, and is preparing for her upcoming concerts, which music lovers around the world eagerly await.
This is emphasized by Sevak Avanesyan, Artistic Director of the Kapan International Music Festival and cellist, who also clarifies that the leadership of Kapan Fest, its organizers, and official pages have not issued any statements about the cancellation of Martha Argerich’s concerts, nor have festival representatives provided any details regarding her health in interviews. The false info circulating was mistakenly attributed to Kapan Fest,“ Kapan International Music Festival said in a statement.