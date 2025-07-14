Azerbaijani citizens were involved in the killing of Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) Colonel Ivan Voronich in Kyiv. This was reported by Yuriy Butusov, editor-in-chief of the Ukrainian publication Censor.
It is noted that a certain Hagan Gulizada illegally crossed the Ukrainian border. In February, he attempted to officially enter the country but was denied entry because he is banned from entering Ukraine until 2030. The killer's accomplice was Narmine Gulieva, who arrived in Ukraine on May 15 from Moldova.
On July 11, it was reported that Ivan Voronich commanded a group in the 1990s that assassinated Arsen Pavlov, the leader of the Donbas militia.
On the afternoon of July 10, a shooting took place in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv. Voronich's body was found with five gunshot wounds. Strana.ua wrote that cameras captured the moment when Voronich left the building carrying a suitcase and a bag. The killer, seeing him, pulled a balaclava over his face, quickly approached him, and fired five shots at him near the security booth. One of the shots was a fatal shot to the head. A criminal investigation has been launched into the incident.