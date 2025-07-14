German Defense Minister to discuss Patriot purchase for Ukraine with Pentagon chief

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius will meet with US Defense Secretary Pete Hagiets in Washington on Monday to discuss, among other issues, Germany's purchase of American Patriot anti-aircraft systems for Ukraine. This was reported by the Financial Times.

In June, Pistorius proposed that the US sell two Patriot systems to Germany, which Germany would then transfer to Ukraine.

Pistorius told the newspaper that Germany can no longer give its Patriot systems to Ukraine because there are too few left.

Before the war, Germany had 12 systems, three of which were given to Ukraine, two were sent to Poland, and of the seven remaining, one, according to Pistorius, is always either undergoing maintenance or being used to train anti-aircraft gunners.

“We only have six left in Germany. That's really not enough, especially considering the NATO goals we have to meet. We definitely can't give any more,” the German defense minister said.

The Financial Times writes that Pistorius again said that Germany won't supply Ukraine with its Taurus cruise missiles.

US President Donald Trump reiterated on Sunday that he intends to supply Ukraine with Patriot anti-aircraft systems, with European countries paying for the systems.