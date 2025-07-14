News
Al Jazeera: Number of Palestinians killed in Gaza war exceedes 58,000
Region:Middle East
Theme: Politics

The number of Palestinians killed in Israel's war against the Gaza Strip has exceeded 58,000, according to the Qatari television channel Al Jazeera, citing the Gaza Ministry of Health.

According to the ministry, the total number of confirmed victims of Israel's actions has now risen to 58,026. More than half of those killed since the war began on October 7, 2023, are women and children. The Gaza Health Ministry also reported that at least 138,500 people were wounded, the TV channel said.

The situation in the Middle East escalated sharply after Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip infiltrated Israeli territory on October 7, 2023, killing residents of border settlements and taking hostages. Israel announced a complete blockade of Gaza and launched a military operation in the sector. On May 18 this year, the IDF announced the start of combat operations in the northern and southern areas of the sector as part of a large-scale ground operation called “Gideon's Chariots.”

 

 

 

 
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
