Kellogg arrives in Ukraine: first details of the visit

US Special Representative for Ukraine Keith Kellogg arrived in Kyiv on Monday, July 14. His visit will be lengthy. This was reported by RBC-Ukraine with reference to the head of the Office of the President, Andriy Yermak, on Telegram.
According to Yermak, the topics of discussion will include defense, strengthening security, weapons, sanctions, protecting people, and strengthening cooperation between Ukraine and the US.
“Russia does not want to stop the fighting. Peace through strength is the principle of US President Donald Trump, and we support this approach,” said the head of the Presidential Office.