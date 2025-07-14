Rally held in Glendale in defense of Armenian Church and against illegal repressions

On July 13, a rally was held in Glendale in front of the Armenian Consulate, initiated by the National Front movement in defense of the Armenian Church and against widespread unjustified and illegal repression in Armenia, the All-Armenian Council for the Preservation of the Armenian Church reports.
Numerous representatives of the Armenian diaspora in Los Angeles, community, spiritual, and public figures demanded in their speeches an immediate end to the pressure exerted by the Armenian authorities on the clergy of the Armenian Apostolic Holy Church, national philanthropists and figures of national stature, as well as the release of those arrested.
The speeches emphasized that the protection of the sovereignty of the church and religious freedom is a priority for all Armenians, and that the Armenian diaspora regards any encroachment by the state as a blow to the entire national identity. The participants in the rally once again confirmed the unity of the Armenian people and their readiness to defend their spiritual values, since every blow against the church is perceived as a blow against the sacred values of the Armenian people.
The rally was a manifestation of the will of the Armenian people of Los Angeles, unyielding and uncompromising, which will not be silenced until faith and justice return to the homeland.