Wednesday
July 16
ՀայEngРус
Rally held in Glendale in defense of Armenian Church and against illegal repressions
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics


On July 13, a rally was held in Glendale in front of the Armenian Consulate, initiated by the National Front movement in defense of the Armenian Church and against widespread unjustified and illegal repression in Armenia, the All-Armenian Council for the Preservation of the Armenian Church reports.

Numerous representatives of the Armenian diaspora in Los Angeles, community, spiritual, and public figures demanded in their speeches an immediate end to the pressure exerted by the Armenian authorities on the clergy of the Armenian Apostolic Holy Church, national philanthropists and figures of national stature, as well as the release of those arrested.

The speeches emphasized that the protection of the sovereignty of the church and religious freedom is a priority for all Armenians, and that the Armenian diaspora regards any encroachment by the state as a blow to the entire national identity. The participants in the rally once again confirmed the unity of the Armenian people and their readiness to defend their spiritual values, since every blow against the church is perceived as a blow against the sacred values of the Armenian people.

The rally was a manifestation of the will of the Armenian people of Los Angeles, unyielding and uncompromising, which will not be silenced until faith and justice return to the homeland.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Pashinyan declares himself a man who follows God's word
According to him, it was his attitude as a follower of the AAC that prompted him to “fight” against phenomena contributing to the ‘downfall’ of the Church: “Everything I do, I do in the name of, not against, the Church.”...
 Brad Sherman deeply concerned about arrests of Armenian clergy and Samvel Karapetyan
Our relationship with Armenia is based on our shared commitment to democracy...
 World Council of Churches concerned about recent developments surrounding Armenian Apostolic Church
The WCC issued a statement…
 Russia MFA: Terrible information campaign being conducted for Armenia
Maria Zakharova commented on the processes taking place around the Armenian Apostolic Church…
 Armenia deputy interior minister on law enforcement actions at Holy Etchmiadzin: Proceeding initiated
The actions of law enforcement officers were quite public...
 Armenia PM: Having flaws is one thing, defiling the Church is another
All married priests of the Armenian Apostolic Holy Church are my brothers because…
