News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
July 16
USD
383.96
EUR
446.01
RUB
4.9
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
July 16
ՀայEngРус
USD
383.96
EUR
446.01
RUB
4.9
Show news feed
China creates its first smart ship for ocean exploration
China creates its first smart ship for ocean exploration
Region:World News
Theme: Society, Innovations

The China State Shipbuilding Corporation has created the first smart ship for ocean exploration in the PRC in Shanghai. According to the newspaper China Daily, it has been named “Tongji” in honor of the Shanghai university of the same name.

“This is a new generation of 2,000-ton eco-friendly, silent, and intelligent research vessels, independently designed and built by domestic companies,” the publication quotes chief designer Li Zhenghua as saying.

The ship has an electric jet engine and can be remotely controlled from shore. It is equipped with autonomous navigation in open waters and an intelligent energy management system. The Tongji can sail in virtually any ocean area, except for ice zones.

The vessel is 81.5 meters long, 15 meters wide, and has a draft of 6.9 meters. It can accommodate 45 people, including 30 scientists, and can reach speeds of up to 15 knots (27 km/h). The electric vessel has a range of 80,000 nautical miles and can operate autonomously for up to 35 days.

 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Ardshinbank Participated in Tech Week Vanadzor 2025
The future is digital, but it cannot be built without people...
 A Protected Ecosystem thanks to Advanced Technology: Ucom and FPWC Join Forces
Modern technological solutions are opening up new opportunities for addressing environmental challenges...
 Elon Musk explains scandal surrounding Grok
“Grok was too easily manipulated by user input,” Musk wrote on Wednesday. “We are working on this issue.”...
 Ukraine to become first European country with Starlink mobile services
This project will allow mobile devices to connect directly to satellites...
 Ucom Subscribers can Benefit from 5G Network in More than 40 Countries 
Ucom continues to strengthen its leading position in the international roaming market by offering subscribers reliable mobile connectivity in different parts of the world...
 Politico: US can shut down internet in Europe
The continent is nearly totally dependent on US cloud providers…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos