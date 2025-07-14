Sweden wants to increase conscription age for former military officers from 47 to 70

The conscription age for former officers of the Swedish Armed Forces is to be increased from 47 to 70. This is stated in the conclusion of a government commission that studied the issue of future recruitment for the national armed forces, according to SVT television.
This is due to the large-scale strengthening of the armed forces in the coming years. Parliamentary parties have agreed to allocate 300 billion kronor ($31.4 billion) in addition to the increase in the annual budget.
Currently, individuals who have served in the army or received military training can be called up for military service until the age of 47. Those who have not participated in military training or exercises for more than 10 years after their last military service are removed from the military register. After this rule was introduced, thousands of former military personnel were removed from the conscription lists.
In view of the new situation, the commission proposes to abandon this rule and raise the conscription age for former officers from 47 to 70. This applies to military personnel who have been in active service or in the reserves for at least one year.
A decision has already been made to increase the number of conscripts undergoing basic training. According to the latest decision by the Ministry of Defense, by 2030, at least 10,000 conscripts will receive basic training. The number will then increase to 12,000 per year.