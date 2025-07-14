Number of victims of Israeli strikes on Iranian territory has risen to 1,062

The number of people killed in Israeli strikes on Iranian territory has risen to 1,062, according to Said Ohadi, chairman of the Islamic Republic's Martyrs and Veterans Foundation.
“To date, we have buried 1,062 people, and another 5,800 have been wounded as a result of [Israel's] crimes, of whom about 100 remain hospitalized, with 34 in serious condition,” the official said on Iranian state television. Earlier, it was reported that 1,060 people had been killed and more than 5,000 wounded during the fighting in the Islamic republic.
Israel launched a military operation against Iran on the night of June 13. Less than a day later, the Islamic republic carried out a retaliatory attack. The US entered the conflict nine days after it escalated: on the night of June 22, the US military attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities. On the evening of June 23, Tehran launched a missile strike on the largest US airbase in the Middle East, Al-Udeid, in Qatar. According to US authorities, there were no casualties and no significant damage was caused. Later, US President Donald Trump said that Israel and Iran had agreed to a complete ceasefire. The truce came into effect on June 24.