Gisèle Pelicot awarded Legion of Honor, France's highest award

Frenchwoman Gisèle Pelicot, who has become a symbol of resistance to sexual violence, has been awarded France's highest honor, the Legion of Honor. This was announced in a special decree published on the eve of Bastille Day.
A total of 589 people were awarded France's highest national honor in 2025.
Gisèle Pelicot became known around the world after she waived her right to anonymity during the trial of her ex-husband, Dominique Pelicot. For years, he pumped Giselle full of tranquilizers and brought dozens of strangers to rape her. In December 2024, a French court sentenced Dominique Pelicot to the maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. Giselle attended almost all of the court hearings.