Pashinyan, Costa, and von der Leyen issue joint statement after trilateral talks
Pashinyan, Costa, and von der Leyen issue joint statement after trilateral talks
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

A trilateral meeting between the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, the President of the European Council António Costa and the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen took place in Brussels. Prime Minister's official website reports.

A joint press release was adopted following the results of the meeting, which is presented below:

''EU and Armenia reaffirm and advance their partnership during a leaders’ meeting

Today in Brussels, European Council President António Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, met with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to reaffirm and advance the growing partnership between the European Union and Armenia. President Costa and President von der Leyen welcomed Armenia's ambitious reform agenda and expressed their support for Armenia’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and democratic reforms.

During the meeting, the leaders welcomed the recent political agreement on the text of the EU-Armenia New Partnership Agenda, a key milestone in their shared commitment to deepening ties. They also noted with satisfaction the progress in the visa liberalisation process and Armenia’s recent law ‘On the Launch of the process of European integration”.

The EU reaffirmed its strong commitment to supporting Armenia's resilience and long-term development through substantial financial and technical assistance. Under the Global Gateway strategy, EU investments in Armenia are now expected to reach EUR 2.5 billion, fostering inclusive growth and connectivity. The EUR 270 million Resilience and Growth Plan, announced in April 2024, boosted EU funding to Armenia by 50%. With EUR 200 million in grant assistance and EUR 70 million in grant funding to leverage investments, it continues to support Armenia’s socio-economic reform agenda, closer sectoral cooperation, and investments in energy, transport, and the private sector.

In this context, the EU reaffirmed its support for Armenia’s Crossroads of Peace initiative, to promote regional connectivity and reconciliation. President Costa and President von Der Leyen also acknowledged Armenia’s ongoing efforts to promote stability in the South Caucasus, particularly through continued engagement in peace talks with Azerbaijan and steps towards the normalisation of relations with Türkiye. The leaders also underlined the importance of the possibility to include Armenia’s in the European Union’s regional and economic initiatives, particularly within the framework of the Black Sea Strategy,

Furthermore, President Costa and President von der Leyen thanked Armenia for its close cooperation and the steps taken in preventing sanctions circumvention. Together with Prime Minister Pashinyan, they agreed to continue collective efforts to that end.

Security cooperation featured prominently in the discussions. The leaders welcomed the launch of EU-Armenia Security and Defence consultations, underscoring their shared commitment to peace, stability, and democratic resilience’’.
