Antonio Costa: We commend Armenia's efforts toward normalisation of relations with Türkiye
Antonio Costa: We commend Armenia’s efforts toward normalisation of relations with Türkiye
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Important meeting with Nikol Pashinyan and Ursula von der Leyen to reaffirm the growing partnership between the EU and Armenia. European Council President Antonio Costa wrote on his page on X.

"The EU strongly supports Armenia’s ambitious reform agenda. We commend Armenia’s efforts to ensure stability in the South Caucasus, particularly continued engagement in peace talks with Azerbaijan and steps toward the normalisation of relations with Türkiye.

The recently agreed EU-Armenia Partnership Agenda marks a new chapter in our relationship, fostering closer regional and economic links.

We look forward to Armenia hosting the European Political Community summit in 2026!" he wrote. 
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
