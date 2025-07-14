Zelensky: Conversation with Kellogg was productive

The President of Ukraine wrote on social media about his conversation with Trump's special representative Keith Kellogg.
"We discussed the path to peace and what we can practically do together to bring it closer. This includes strengthening Ukraine's air defense, joint production, and the purchase of defense weapons together with Europe.
And, of course, sanctions against Russia and those who help it,“ Zelensky said.
He also thanked Kellogg for his visit to Kyiv and expressed gratitude to Donald Trump for his ”important signals of support."