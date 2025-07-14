News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
July 16
USD
383.96
EUR
446.01
RUB
4.9
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
July 16
ՀայEngРус
USD
383.96
EUR
446.01
RUB
4.9
Show news feed
Zelensky: Conversation with Kellogg was productive
Zelensky: Conversation with Kellogg was productive
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The President of Ukraine wrote on social media about his conversation with Trump's special representative Keith Kellogg.

"We discussed the path to peace and what we can practically do together to bring it closer. This includes strengthening Ukraine's air defense, joint production, and the purchase of defense weapons together with Europe.

And, of course, sanctions against Russia and those who help it,“ Zelensky said.

He also thanked Kellogg for his visit to Kyiv and expressed gratitude to Donald Trump for his ”important signals of support."

 

 

 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Politico: Paris is not participating in the initiative to send US weapons to Kiev
The newspaper explains that French President Emmanuel Macron has long advocated that Europeans promote their own defense production by purchasing weapons from European manufacturers...
 Lavrov: Trump could offer Russia 30 days instead of 50 to resolve the Ukrainian conflict
It is difficult to judge what is behind this, but to say that there is no progress and therefore 50 days, if the Ukrainian side had agreed to name the date of the third round a week ago, on June 22, there may already be 30 days left...
 Kremlin responds to Trump's “important statement.” Peskov calls it “very serious.”
Some of them are addressed personally to President Putin...
 WP: Trump may authorize use of ATACMS missiles for strikes deep inside Russia
According to the source, the US leader may also order the delivery of additional ATACMS missiles to Kyiv...
 Politico: EU unable to agree on 18th package of anti-Russia sanctions due to Malta
Reuters, citing sources, reported that the EU was considering a price of $47 per barrel, based on the average cost of Russian crude over the past 22 weeks (minus 15%)...
 Kellogg arrives in Ukraine: first details of the visit
According to Yermak, the topics of discussion will include defense, strengthening security, weapons, sanctions, protecting people, and strengthening cooperation between Ukraine and the US...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos