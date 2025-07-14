Pashinyan and Kos discussed further steps to develop cooperation between Armenia and EU

A meeting between Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and EU Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos has taken place in Brussels. The press service of the Republic's government reports.

The European Commissioner welcomed the visit of the delegation led by the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia and emphasized the importance of consistent and fruitful dialogue with Armenia. She noted with satisfaction the conclusion of discussions on the new Armenia-EU partnership agenda, with the signing of the document scheduled for the next meeting of the EU-Armenia Partnership Council. Kos reiterated the EU's strong support for Armenia's ambitious reform agenda and the effective implementation of democratic reforms.

Pashinyan noted that he had held a fruitful meeting with the President of the European Council and the President of the European Commission, expressing hope for the further development and strengthening of close cooperation between Armenia and the EU in various areas. The Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia emphasized the importance of EU support for the diversification of Armenia's economy, the development of transport and infrastructure, the expansion of opportunities for small and medium-sized enterprises, and the introduction of EU standards.

The interlocutors discussed programs being implemented in Armenia with the use of EU financial instruments, as well as issues of economic partnership development.

The Armenian government's programs to address the social problems of people forcibly displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh were also touched upon. In this context, Prime Minister Pashinyan stressed the importance of continued support from the international community.

EU Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos noted that she plans to visit Armenia in the near future for more detailed discussions on joint programs and initiatives.