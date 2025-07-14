News
Azerbaijani blogger Subo, stripped of Russian citizenship, evaded millions of rubles in taxes
Azerbaijani blogger Subo, stripped of Russian citizenship, evaded millions of rubles in taxes
Region:Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Society, Incidents

Azerbaijani blogger Subhan Mamedov, known as Subo, who was stripped of his Russian citizenship, failed to pay taxes amounting to more than 50 million rubles. This was reported to Lenta.ru by the Main Investigative Directorate of the Investigative Committee of Russia for the Moscow Region.

A criminal case has been opened under Articles 198 (“Evasion of taxes, fees, and/or insurance contributions by an individual”) and 174.1 (“Legalization (laundering) of money or other property acquired by a person as a result of committing a crime”) of the Russian Criminal Code.

According to the investigation, between 2020 and 2022, blogger Subkhan Mamedov, together with his brother and father, created a tax evasion scheme. As a result, the state did not receive taxes amounting to more than 50 million rubles. They used ten million rubles obtained by criminal means to carry out financial transactions and purchase a luxury car. Due to the late payment of taxes, penalties and fines amounting to 20 million rubles were incurred.

The blogger has been placed on the wanted list, and his relatives have been placed under preventive measures.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
