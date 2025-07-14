Prime Ministers of Armenia and Belgium meet in Brussels

A meeting between the Prime Ministers of Armenia and Belgium, Nikol Pashinyan and Bart De Wever, took place in Brussels, Prime Minister's official website reports.
The interlocutors discussed a number of issues on the agenda of Armenia-Belgium relations. The parties expressed satisfaction with the dynamic nature of the political dialogue and emphasized the importance of taking consistent steps to develop trade and economic partnership, investments, and expand business ties.
The Belgian Prime Minister expressed his country's support for the development of Armenia-European Union relations, expressing confidence that the visit of the Prime Minister of Armenia to Brussels will give a new impetus to the development of bilateral cooperation.
Prime Minister Pashinyan expressed satisfaction with the results of the meetings held today and emphasized the commitment of the Government of Armenia to develop cooperation with the EU, including the effective promotion of institutional reforms.
Nikol Pashinyan and Bart De Wever exchanged views on regional developments, including the Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process.
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's working visit to Brussels has concluded.