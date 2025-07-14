German Chancellor: US tariffs will deal “serious blow to German exports”

The 30% US tariffs that US President Donald Trump wants to impose on European goods from August 1 will deal a “serious blow to German exports.” This was stated by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in an interview with ARD television.
The politician added that if this happens, Berlin will be forced to “put most of its economic policy efforts on the back burner,” because “it will overshadow everything else,” according to DW. Nevertheless, he hopes that Europe will be able to reach an agreement with Washington before the beginning of August. Otherwise, he, like French President Emmanuel Macron, will support the introduction of massive retaliatory tariffs.
Donald Trump himself has stated that if the EU raises trade tariffs in response, Washington will act symmetrically.