Clashes in Syria: 50 people killed
Region:Middle East
Theme: Politics

Clashes between Bedouin tribes and local militants in the predominantly Druze town of Suwayda in southern Syria have left at least 50 people dead, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported on Monday, July 14. Syrian authorities have sent troops to the area to de-escalate the conflict.

This is the first major outbreak of violence in the region since April-May, when clashes between members of the Druze community and security forces left dozens dead, DW reports. According to human rights activists, 34 of the 50 killed were Druze, including two children, and 10 were Bedouins. Six Syrian security forces were also killed. The Damascus-Suwayda highway has been closed due to the fighting.

The Syrian Interior Ministry reported “more than 30 dead and nearly 100 wounded” and announced the deployment of troops in coordination with the Ministry of Defense. According to the Interior Ministry, these forces “will intervene directly in the region to resolve the conflict, stop the clashes, restore order, pursue those responsible, and bring them to justice.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
