US Ambassador to Turkey: We are ready to lease transport corridor between Armenia and Azerbaijan for 100 years

The US has offered to take over management of the planned transport corridor between Armenia and Azerbaijan in an attempt to advance stalled diplomatic talks between the two Caucasian countries. This was announced to journalists by US Ambassador to Turkey Tom Barrack on Friday, according to Middle East Eye.

Although Armenia and Azerbaijan reached a consensus on a draft peace agreement in March, Baku continues to insist on a number of additional conditions before the agreement can be formally signed.

Azerbaijan is demanding that Yerevan amend its constitution. One of the main sticking points remains the so-called “Zangezur corridor,” which would connect Azerbaijan with its exclave of Nakhchivan through Armenian territory.

Armenia refuses to use the term “Zangezur corridor,” arguing that it has unacceptable connotations regarding the sovereign Armenian territory known as Syunik.

Azerbaijan insists that the corridor should not be transferred to Armenia's full control. Armenia also categorically opposes the transfer of control over the route to any third party.

The 32-kilometer corridor has become a significant obstacle to achieving lasting peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

“They are arguing over 32 kilometers of road, but this is not a trifling matter,” Barak said. According to him, this has been going on for a long time.

"And now America is getting involved and saying, 'Okay, we'll take it.

Give us 32 kilometers of road to lease for a hundred years, and you can all use it," the ambassador said.

Barack's comments were the first official confirmation that the Trump administration had proposed managing the transport corridor through a private American commercial operator that would act as a neutral guarantor.

A recent Carnegie Endowment report states that the plan is based on an earlier proposal by the European Union, according to which an American logistics company would be responsible for managing and monitoring the transit of goods along the route, transparently sharing data with all parties.

The report notes that the proposal is based on precedents of international oversight in Georgia's separatist regions and aims to meet Baku's demands for reliable long-term security guarantees while preserving Yerevan's sovereignty over the corridor.

A regional source familiar with the negotiations told Middle East Eye that it was Turkey that initially proposed the idea of having the corridor managed by a private company approved by both Armenia and Azerbaijan.

“However, the Armenian side demanded that this company also operate on the Nakhchivan side of the corridor, which was unacceptable to Baku,” the source said.

The process of normalizing Turkey's relations with Armenia is closely linked to the prospect of a peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

The Turkish authorities view Armenia as a crucial link in the so-called “Middle Corridor,” which will directly connect Turkey with Central Asia. Turkish companies are also interested in participating in potential infrastructure projects in Armenia.

Despite Baku's objections, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan welcomed Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan last month. It was the Armenian leader's first official visit to Turkey.