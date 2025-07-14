For the 14th consecutive year, the main partner of this prestigious film festival is Viva.

For the 22nd time, the "Golden Apricot" International Film Festival will breathe a unique spirit into Armenia’s cultural scene. Through the universal language of cinema, the event will present the philosophy of life - blending enjoyable entertainment with thought-provoking discussions. From July 13 to 20, films from around the world, including from prestigious festivals such as Cannes and Berlin, will be screened throughout the week.

From the red carpet to the cinema halls and the cinematic windows they open, the festival will offer international guests visiting Yerevan a vibrant and multi-layered experience.

The official opening of the 22nd "Golden Apricot" was attended by representatives of various government agencies, heads of partner organizations, cultural figures, the festival’s Co-Founder and President Harutyun Khachatryan, Artistic Director and Director Karen Avetisyan, honored guests from abroad, and others.

"The Golden Apricot IFF holds an invaluable role for Armenia. It proudly places our country on the global cultural map and highlights the unique place of Armenian cinema in this art form,"- Viva CEO Armen Avetisyan noted.-"Recognizing this and valuing its achievements over the years, Viva has proudly taken on the honorable role of being the main partner of this prestigious film festival for 14 out of its 20 years of operation. We believe cinema is a powerful means of portraying the full diversity of the world through human stories and of cultivating boundless love. Unity and love are more essential today than ever before."

For the 14th consecutive year, the main partner of this prestigious film festival is Viva.

"The closer we got to the next edition of the festival, the more tense the geopolitical situation in the world became - a situation directly connected to our region. One can imagine the challenges we faced, stemming from various international realities. The Golden Apricot has always been closely linked to global developments. In this sense, I believe we have achieved great success: this year's Golden Apricot is being held with the highest-level jury and distinguished guests. By the way, we have focused not on entertainment films, but rather on those which reflect the realities concerning both us and the world. We will try to highlight, in a more pointed way, the most sensitive, vulnerable, and painful issues - and to confront them," the festival's Creative Director and Manager Karen Avetisyan noted.

This year’s festival opened with Jafar Panahi’s It was just an accident, which, notably, received the top award at Cannes in May, winning the Palme d'Or.

As always, this year’s festival will welcome international cinema icons ready to share their experience and artistry with film enthusiasts. Meanwhile, Armenian cinema will proudly have its 22nd opportunity to make its voice heard and represent Armenia on a worthy international stage.

The president of the jury for the international competition program of the 22nd Yerevan "Golden Apricot" International Film Festival is Cannes and César Award-winning Mauritanian master Abderrahmane Sissako - renowned as one of the most sensitive voices in global cinema championing human dignity, empathy, justice, and tolerance.

The festival will conclude with the official screening of Harutyun Khachatryan’s The last station. Until then, attendees can look forward to compelling screenings, a flurry of cultural events, intensive work by the international jury, and lively audience discussions.

The festival is held with the support of the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of the Republic of Armenia. The main sponsor is the Yerevan Municipality.