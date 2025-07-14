PM press secretary: Armenia not discussing delegating control over its territory to third party

Armenia is discussing the unblocking of regional infrastructure solely within the context of the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and jurisdiction of the Republic of Armenia. Armenia has not discussed and is not discussing the transfer of control over its sovereign territory to any third party. This was stated by the press secretary of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, Nazeli Baghdasaryan, in response to questions from Armenpress.

Question: The U.S. Ambassador to Turkey, speaking about the unblocking of regional transport infrastructure, mentioned the possibility of the U.S. leasing part of the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia, through which, according to the ambassador, the “Zangezur Corridor” would be implemented. How would you comment on this statement?

Answer: The wording you mentioned is unacceptable for the Republic of Armenia. We have repeatedly stated that Armenia is discussing the issue of unblocking regional infrastructure solely in the context of the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and jurisdiction of the Republic of Armenia. We cannot consider any other logic. As for land leasing, according to the legislation of the Republic of Armenia, such a mechanism exists only for agricultural land designated for agricultural activities. Therefore, the option mentioned by the U.S. ambassador is impossible.

Question: Is it possible the U.S. ambassador was referring to outsourcing the road management?

Answer: The Republic of Armenia has not discussed and is not discussing delegating the management of its sovereign territory to a third party. No part of the territory of the Republic of Armenia can exist outside the territorial integrity, sovereignty, or jurisdiction of the Republic of Armenia.