What did Pashinyan and Macron discuss?

A meeting between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and French President Emmanuel Macron took place at the Élysée Palace. The Armenian Government's press service reported this to NEWS.am.
Prime Minister Pashinyan warmly congratulated President Macron on France’s national holiday and wished good health and prosperity to the friendly people of France.
President Macron thanked Pashinyan for the kind wishes and reaffirmed his commitment to developing and deepening multifaceted cooperation with Armenia.
The two leaders discussed a range of topics on the Armenian-French agenda, including the progress of joint programs.
Pashinyan also referred to the discussions held earlier that day in Brussels, highlighting the Armenian Government’s goal of deepening cooperation with the European Union.
The sides also exchanged views on regional issues.