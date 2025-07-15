Bloody massacre of 48 civilians in Sudan: details of the tragedy

A brutal attack took place in central Sudan: RSF paramilitary forces stormed a village and killed dozens of civilians, including women and children, according to Le Monde.
A bloody tragedy has unfolded in central Sudan: Rapid Support Forces (RSF) fighters attacked the village of Umm Garfa in North Kordofan state.
According to the human rights organization Emergency Lawyers, they killed 48 civilians, including women and children, burned houses, and looted people's belongings.
The attack took place just 90 kilometers from the city of Bara, where fierce fighting between the army and the RSF has been ongoing recently.
The International Organization for Migration (IOM) announced on Sunday that the intensification of fighting in the region had forced more than 3,000 people to flee their homes and seek refuge elsewhere.
Many of them found refuge near Bara.
Over the past few weeks, the Sudanese army has launched several offensive operations to regain control of Bara, a strategically important town in North Kordofan.
It should be noted that the war in Sudan has been going on for over a year, and the situation for the civilian population remains critical.