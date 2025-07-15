Iran criticizes Azerbaijan for cooperating with Israel

Ali Akbar Velayati, advisor to Iran's Supreme Leader on international affairs, criticized the Azerbaijani authorities during a meeting in Tehran with Pakistani Interior Minister Saeed Mohsin Naqvi, according to IRNA.
“You have close relations with Azerbaijan, but at the same time it should be noted that the Azerbaijani state is taking steps that contradict the views of the Islamic world,” he said, accusing Baku of “mediating between Al-Joulani and the Zionist regime, as well as exporting oil to Israel.”