Araghchi: Shanghai Cooperation Organization will soon go beyond the regional level

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran said that the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) is gradually expanding its presence on the world stage and going beyond regional issues.

According to IRNA, Seyed Abbas Araghchi said upon his arrival in China: "My trip to China is related to my participation in the 25th meeting of SCO foreign ministers, which will be held on Wednesday in Tianjin, chaired by China. The SCO is gradually strengthening its influence on the world stage, going beyond regional issues. The organization considers a wide range of topics, both in the economic sphere and in the field of politics and security."

Araqchi noted that the meeting will approve the SCO's development strategy, including in the fields of energy, trade, and other areas. He also said that there are plans to discuss pressing international issues.

He emphasized that bilateral meetings will be held during the summit, including with the foreign ministers of China and Russia, which is particularly important in the current circumstances. Talks with other SCO members on bilateral relations and regional processes are also planned.

Commenting on the aggression of the Zionist regime and the US against the Islamic Republic of Iran, the foreign minister noted: “Almost all international and regional organizations, as well as more than 120 countries, have condemned this attack and assault on Iran's nuclear facilities, expressing solidarity and support for Iran.”

Araghchi added that the SCO had also issued a statement on this matter, which deserves appreciation. According to him, tomorrow during the discussions, especially in the general debate, this topic will be addressed, and he will cover it in detail in his speech.