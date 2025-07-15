News
Fire breaks out at Shahnazaryan Wine and Cognac House in Kotayk
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

A major fire broke out in the Kotayk region on July 15.

According to the crime news website Shamshyan.com, the 9-11 emergency services received a call reporting that a fire had broken out at the Shahnazaryan Wine and Cognac House LLC, located in Yeghvard.

Rescue workers were dispatched to the scene.

According to preliminary data, the fire broke out in a warehouse with an area of about 150 square meters. According to the same preliminary data, there were no casualties. The fire itself is visible from several hundred meters away.

 

 
