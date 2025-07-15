WP: Trump may authorize use of ATACMS missiles for strikes deep inside Russia

US President Donald Trump may give Ukraine permission to use 18 of its long-range ATACMS missiles for strikes deep inside Russia. This was reported by The Washington Post (WP), citing a source.
According to the source, the US leader may also order the delivery of additional ATACMS missiles to Kyiv. The warheads have a range of 300 km, the publication specifies.
According to the newspaper, the Pentagon has been insisting for several months on the need to give the Ukrainian Armed Forces the green light to launch “more large-scale strikes on Russian territory using ATACMS missiles.”