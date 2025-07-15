Death toll from flooding in Texas rises to 131

At least 131 people have died as a result of flooding in Texas, with rivers continuing to overflow due to heavy rains. This was reported by Texas Governor Greg Abbott.
“Across the state, 131 people have died,” he said at a press conference broadcast on US television. “I must also tell you that due to weather conditions today and tomorrow, [the flooding] will continue, and areas that were previously unaffected will face difficulties.” Earlier, ABC News reported 129 deaths.
The governor added that 97 people are still missing. Abbott also announced that he would convene a special session of the Texas legislature at the end of July to investigate the causes of the disaster and the high death toll among those affected by the storm. According to the state governor, “an insufficient number of flood warning sirens in Kerr County (the epicenter of the disaster) and a shortage of personnel at the National Weather Service” caused concern among the American public.