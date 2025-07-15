News
Etihad Airways launches Yerevan-Abu Dhabi flight: flights will start in March 2026
Etihad Airways launches Yerevan-Abu Dhabi flight: flights will start in March 2026
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Economics

Etihad Airways, the UAE's national airline, has announced the launch of seven new destinations as part of its strategy to expand direct services and attract more travelers directly to Abu Dhabi.

The new routes include: Yerevan (Armenia), Almaty (Kazakhstan), Baku (Azerbaijan), Bucharest (Romania), Medina (Saudi Arabia), Tbilisi (Georgia), and Tashkent (Uzbekistan).

Each destination was chosen for its cultural significance, tourist appeal and growing demand for travel.

Tickets for these flights will go on sale in the coming days and the flights themselves will start in March 2026. However, flights to Medina will open earlier, in November 2025.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
