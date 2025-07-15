Bloomberg: EU retaliatory tariffs against the US will affect aircraft and bourbon

The EU may impose tariffs on American cars, Boeing aircraft, and bourbon. This was reported by Bloomberg, citing a 206-page document from the European Commission.
The European Commission has presented EU countries with a list of US goods worth €72 billion on which to impose trade tariffs in response to the US decision to impose a 30% tariff on all EU exports from August 1. This is the second list of goods on which the EU may impose tariffs. The first package, worth €21 billion, was approved by the European Commission in the spring in response to the US introduction of 10% tariffs on steel and aluminum from the EU. However, the European Union has postponed their introduction, hoping to reach an agreement with the US on the cancellation of all tariffs, while US tariffs on steel and aluminum from the EU remain in force.
According to Bloomberg, the list of additional duties includes machinery, chemicals, plastics, medical devices, electrical equipment, wine, and other agricultural products. The initial version of the list included duties amounting to €95 billion, but after consultations with companies and EU member states, it was reduced. “One of the criteria for selecting goods was the availability of alternative supplies, and excessive transportation costs were also taken into account. Imported military products will not be subject to duties,” the agency writes.