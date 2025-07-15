News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
July 16
USD
383.96
EUR
446.01
RUB
4.9
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
July 16
ՀայEngРус
USD
383.96
EUR
446.01
RUB
4.9
Show news feed
Georgia to host NATO's Agile Spirit exercises: Armenia will participate as observer
Georgia to host NATO's Agile Spirit exercises: Armenia will participate as observer
Region:World News, Armenia, Georgia
Theme: Politics

The multinational NATO exercises Agile Spirit 2025 will take place in Georgia from July 25 to August 6, according to the country's Ministry of Defense.

“From July 25 to August 6, Georgia will host the multinational international exercises Agile Spirit 2025. Georgia will host the exercises for the 12th time. Agile Spirit 2025 aims to improve the combat readiness of the participating countries' defense forces, strengthen cooperation and operational capabilities,” the statement said.

According to the ministry, the main components of the exercises will be command and staff training, a Georgian-American tactical convoy on the Senaki-Vaziani road section, combined training with live fire, joint operations by special operations forces, and an inspection of the Georgian Defense Forces Combat Training Center.

The Ministry of Defense reports that Agile Spirit 2025 will take place in Georgia and Turkey. The exercises planned in Georgia will be conducted jointly with the Western Command of the Georgian Defense Forces and the Georgia National Guard, and will involve military personnel from Georgia, the US, Turkey, Poland, Germany, Italy, Greece, Moldova, Romania, Bulgaria, Slovakia, Lithuania, and Ukraine. Representatives of the armed forces of Armenia and Japan will be present as observers.

 

 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
NATO is preparing to increase its arsenal of long-range missiles due to Russia's growing arms production
The war in Ukraine has shown how much Europe depends on the US for long-range missiles, particularly for the defense of Ukraine...
 Merz pledged support for Ukraine, saying “diplomatic means have been exhausted”
Separately, Merz stressed that the German army, the Bundeswehr, “must quickly get everything it needs for Germany's defense,” promising to speed up legislative procedures and arms purchases...
 MFA: Russia will prepare for the worst as NATO plans to increase defense spending
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said…
 Trump questions NATO's main principle
Article 5 of the collective defense clause…
 NATO chief ‘jokes’ about Trump, Iran-Israel conflict
"And then daddy has to sometimes use strong language to get [them to] stop," Rutte said…
 NATO Secretary General looks to Turkey
Rutte said “the erection of barriers to the Turkish defense industry by North Atlantic allies is unacceptable.”...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos