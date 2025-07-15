Georgia to host NATO's Agile Spirit exercises: Armenia will participate as observer

The multinational NATO exercises Agile Spirit 2025 will take place in Georgia from July 25 to August 6, according to the country's Ministry of Defense.
“From July 25 to August 6, Georgia will host the multinational international exercises Agile Spirit 2025. Georgia will host the exercises for the 12th time. Agile Spirit 2025 aims to improve the combat readiness of the participating countries' defense forces, strengthen cooperation and operational capabilities,” the statement said.
According to the ministry, the main components of the exercises will be command and staff training, a Georgian-American tactical convoy on the Senaki-Vaziani road section, combined training with live fire, joint operations by special operations forces, and an inspection of the Georgian Defense Forces Combat Training Center.
The Ministry of Defense reports that Agile Spirit 2025 will take place in Georgia and Turkey. The exercises planned in Georgia will be conducted jointly with the Western Command of the Georgian Defense Forces and the Georgia National Guard, and will involve military personnel from Georgia, the US, Turkey, Poland, Germany, Italy, Greece, Moldova, Romania, Bulgaria, Slovakia, Lithuania, and Ukraine. Representatives of the armed forces of Armenia and Japan will be present as observers.