371 detained in Turkey over alleged links to Gülen Movement

The Turkish prosecutor's office has issued arrest warrants for 371 citizens suspected of financing the Gülenist Terror Organization (FETO). The Turkish authorities consider it a terrorist organization.
According to TRT Haber, the arrests began on the morning of July 15 simultaneously in 60 provinces across the country.
Searches were carried out at the headquarters of three supermarket chains, including Hakmar and Tatbak.
According to the Turkish prosecutor's office, the suspects collected money under the guise of selling products to people who wanted to join FETO. Anadolu reports that 26 people have been detained. The Hakmar and Tatbak retail chains have been placed under external administration.
The Gülen movement emerged in 1970 around the ideas of writer Fethullah Gülen. He advocated for the development of education and the democratization of Islam. The movement was declared terrorist after the attempted military coup in Turkey in 2016. The country's authorities claimed that Fethullah Gülen was the mastermind behind the coup.