News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
July 16
USD
383.96
EUR
446.01
RUB
4.9
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
July 16
ՀայEngРус
USD
383.96
EUR
446.01
RUB
4.9
Show news feed
371 detained in Turkey over alleged links to Gülen Movement
371 detained in Turkey over alleged links to Gülen Movement
Region:Turkey
Theme: Politics, Incidents

The Turkish prosecutor's office has issued arrest warrants for 371 citizens suspected of financing the Gülenist Terror Organization (FETO). The Turkish authorities consider it a terrorist organization.

According to TRT Haber, the arrests began on the morning of July 15 simultaneously in 60 provinces across the country.

Searches were carried out at the headquarters of three supermarket chains, including Hakmar and Tatbak.

According to the Turkish prosecutor's office, the suspects collected money under the guise of selling products to people who wanted to join FETO. Anadolu reports that 26 people have been detained. The Hakmar and Tatbak retail chains have been placed under external administration.

The Gülen movement emerged in 1970 around the ideas of writer Fethullah Gülen. He advocated for the development of education and the democratization of Islam. The movement was declared terrorist after the attempted military coup in Turkey in 2016. The country's authorities claimed that Fethullah Gülen was the mastermind behind the coup.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Turkish authorities sanction arrest of 33 suspected FETO ties
The Ankara General Prosecutor's Office, the newspaper notes...
 ECHR awards € 5,000 each to judges detained in Turkey after 2016 putsch
The decision notes that the applicants are 427 people who at that time were judges and prosecutors at various levels of authority...
 3,000 people sentenced in Turkey to life in prison on 2016 state coup attempt case
And 4,890 people were sentenced to various terms…
 Turkish court sentences dozen people to life in prison for 2016 coup attempt
In 2017, 497 accused faced the...
 Ankara Prosecutor General's Office issues arrest warrants for 40 people suspected of having links with Gulen
The investigation believes that they were engaged in coordinating activities within the army structures...
Turkish interior minister: US is behind coup attempt in 2016
Over 250 people were killed while trying to overthrow President Tayyip Erdogan...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos