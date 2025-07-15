News
EU may suspend visa-free travel for Georgia due to its anti-Western shift
EU may suspend visa-free travel for Georgia due to its anti-Western shift
Region:World News, Georgia
Theme: Politics

The European Union is considering suspending visa-free travel for Georgia to put pressure on the Georgian government, which has chosen an anti-democratic course.

According to a correspondent for European Truth, this was stated by EU Chief Diplomat Kaja Kallas ahead of the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting on July 15.

Kallas noted that the key topics of discussion will be the 18th package of sanctions against Russia for its aggression against Ukraine, as well as Georgia.

“We see a serious setback in Georgia and will discuss what else we can do. All options are on the table, including suspending the visa-free regime and other measures that could force the Georgian authorities to change their calculations,” Kaja Kallas said.

 
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
