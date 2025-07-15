Aliyev: Today, Azerbaijan and Turkey shoulder to shoulder, confidently and successfully moving toward future

The president of Azerbaidjan Ilham Aliyev sent a message to president of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the anniversary of the events of July 15 in Turkey.
The letter reads, in part:
"Today, Azerbaijan and Turkey are moving confidently and successfully toward the future, shoulder to shoulder. The unbreakable brotherhood, the unity and strategic alliance of the two countries, which has no parallel in the world, are an important factor in security, partnership, and development for both our region and the entire world. I am confident that our strategic alliance, based on the will of two brotherly peoples who have historically supported each other, as well as on the Shusha Declaration, will continue to be strengthened and deepened through joint efforts."