News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
July 16
USD
383.96
EUR
446.01
RUB
4.9
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
July 16
ՀայEngРус
USD
383.96
EUR
446.01
RUB
4.9
Show news feed
Kremlin responds to Trump's “important statement.” Peskov calls it “very serious.”
Kremlin responds to Trump's “important statement.” Peskov calls it “very serious.”
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

The Kremlin considers Trump's statement on sanctions against Russia “very serious,” said Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov, noting that Putin himself has not yet commented on them.

“The US president's statements are very serious. Some of them are addressed personally to President Putin. We certainly need time to analyze what was said in Washington, and if and when President Putin deems it necessary, he will definitely comment on it,” Peskov said.

According to him, “such a decision,” which is being taken “in Washington, in NATO countries, and directly in Brussels,” is perceived by the Ukrainian side “not as a signal for peace, but as a signal for the continuation of the war.” He added that Moscow is waiting for proposals from Kyiv on the timing of the third round of direct talks.

Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, commenting on Trump's speech, said that Moscow is “ready to negotiate” with Kiev, but if this readiness “does not find an adequate response,” Russia will continue “to achieve its goals through a special military operation,” TASS reported.

The day before, Trump made his previously promised statement on Russia. He said that in 50 days, if no ceasefire agreement is reached in Ukraine, the US will impose 100% import duties on Russia and its trading partners. Trump also announced that the US and the European Union had agreed on arms supplies to Kiev, with Europe covering the costs.

 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Politico: Paris is not participating in the initiative to send US weapons to Kiev
The newspaper explains that French President Emmanuel Macron has long advocated that Europeans promote their own defense production by purchasing weapons from European manufacturers...
 Lavrov: Trump could offer Russia 30 days instead of 50 to resolve the Ukrainian conflict
It is difficult to judge what is behind this, but to say that there is no progress and therefore 50 days, if the Ukrainian side had agreed to name the date of the third round a week ago, on June 22, there may already be 30 days left...
 WP: Trump may authorize use of ATACMS missiles for strikes deep inside Russia
According to the source, the US leader may also order the delivery of additional ATACMS missiles to Kyiv...
 Zelensky: Conversation with Kellogg was productive
1We discussed the path to peace and what we can practically do together to bring it closer. This includes strengthening Ukraine's air defense, joint production, and the purchase of defense weapons together with Europe...
 Politico: EU unable to agree on 18th package of anti-Russia sanctions due to Malta
Reuters, citing sources, reported that the EU was considering a price of $47 per barrel, based on the average cost of Russian crude over the past 22 weeks (minus 15%)...
 Kellogg arrives in Ukraine: first details of the visit
According to Yermak, the topics of discussion will include defense, strengthening security, weapons, sanctions, protecting people, and strengthening cooperation between Ukraine and the US...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos