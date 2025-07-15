Kremlin responds to Trump's “important statement.” Peskov calls it “very serious.”

The Kremlin considers Trump's statement on sanctions against Russia “very serious,” said Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov, noting that Putin himself has not yet commented on them.
“The US president's statements are very serious. Some of them are addressed personally to President Putin. We certainly need time to analyze what was said in Washington, and if and when President Putin deems it necessary, he will definitely comment on it,” Peskov said.
According to him, “such a decision,” which is being taken “in Washington, in NATO countries, and directly in Brussels,” is perceived by the Ukrainian side “not as a signal for peace, but as a signal for the continuation of the war.” He added that Moscow is waiting for proposals from Kyiv on the timing of the third round of direct talks.
Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, commenting on Trump's speech, said that Moscow is “ready to negotiate” with Kiev, but if this readiness “does not find an adequate response,” Russia will continue “to achieve its goals through a special military operation,” TASS reported.
The day before, Trump made his previously promised statement on Russia. He said that in 50 days, if no ceasefire agreement is reached in Ukraine, the US will impose 100% import duties on Russia and its trading partners. Trump also announced that the US and the European Union had agreed on arms supplies to Kiev, with Europe covering the costs.