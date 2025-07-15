News
Lavrov: Trump could offer Russia 30 days instead of 50 to resolve the Ukrainian conflict
Lavrov: Trump could offer Russia 30 days instead of 50 to resolve the Ukrainian conflict
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

US President Donald Trump could have offered Russia 30 days to resolve the Ukrainian conflict instead of 50 if Kyiv had announced the date of the third round of talks a week ago. This was stated by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at a press conference following the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Tianjin, TASS reports.

"If our explanations, which we have repeatedly conveyed to our American colleagues, including during my meetings on the sidelines of events, are simply ignored or not reported to President Trump? It is difficult to judge what is behind this, but to say that there is no progress and therefore 50 days, if the Ukrainian side had agreed to name the date of the third round a week ago, on June 22, there may already be 30 days left," the Russian minister said.

 

 

 
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
