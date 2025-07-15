Heavy rains hit the East Coast of United States, causing floods

Heavy rains and floods hit the East Coast of the United States, turning streets into rivers, halting subway service, stranding drivers, and prompting water rescues, NBC News reports.
The three-state area was severely affected, and New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency. Emergency services mobilized local vehicles to rescue people stranded by the flooding, and flights were canceled and delayed across the region.
New York City saw record rainfall of 2.64 inches in a single day, with 2.07 inches falling in less than an hour. The hourly rainfall on Monday exceeded the capacity of New York's storm drainage system, which is designed to handle 1.75 inches of rain per hour, causing the subway to flood. Meanwhile, in New Jersey, flooding was reported on highways 22 and 27, and residents were advised to stay home.
A state of emergency due to flooding is in effect until midnight Tuesday in central and eastern Virginia and the lower part of Maryland.
Meanwhile, in Plant City, Florida, east of Tampa, nearly 10 inches of rain fell in three hours, exceeding the norm for 1,000 years.
More flooding is possible on Tuesday, as 12 million people in central Texas, eastern Oklahoma, Arkansas, and parts of Virginia and North Carolina saw flooding this morning. A wide range of regions are at risk of flooding, including the Mid-Atlantic (from Virginia to North Carolina), central Florida, the Texas hill country, which was hit by deadly floods, southern Arizona, and the Upper Midwest.
Mountainous areas are still recovering from flooding that killed 132 people and left more than 100 missing.