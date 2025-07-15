News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
July 16
USD
383.96
EUR
446.01
RUB
4.9
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
July 16
ՀայEngРус
USD
383.96
EUR
446.01
RUB
4.9
Show news feed
Heavy rains hit the East Coast of United States, causing floods
Heavy rains hit the East Coast of United States, causing floods
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

Heavy rains and floods hit the East Coast of the United States, turning streets into rivers, halting subway service, stranding drivers, and prompting water rescues, NBC News reports.

The three-state area was severely affected, and New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency. Emergency services mobilized local vehicles to rescue people stranded by the flooding, and flights were canceled and delayed across the region.

New York City saw record rainfall of 2.64 inches in a single day, with 2.07 inches falling in less than an hour. The hourly rainfall on Monday exceeded the capacity of New York's storm drainage system, which is designed to handle 1.75 inches of rain per hour, causing the subway to flood. Meanwhile, in New Jersey, flooding was reported on highways 22 and 27, and residents were advised to stay home.

A state of emergency due to flooding is in effect until midnight Tuesday in central and eastern Virginia and the lower part of Maryland.

Meanwhile, in Plant City, Florida, east of Tampa, nearly 10 inches of rain fell in three hours, exceeding the norm for 1,000 years.

More flooding is possible on Tuesday, as 12 million people in central Texas, eastern Oklahoma, Arkansas, and parts of Virginia and North Carolina saw flooding this morning. A wide range of regions are at risk of flooding, including the Mid-Atlantic (from Virginia to North Carolina), central Florida, the Texas hill country, which was hit by deadly floods, southern Arizona, and the Upper Midwest.

Mountainous areas are still recovering from flooding that killed 132 people and left more than 100 missing.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Istanbul mayor sentenced to 1 year and 8 months in prison on charges of insulting prosecutor
The court's decision, as noted by Habertürk, does not include a ban on political activity, which the prosecution had insisted on....
 Death toll from flooding in Texas rises to 131
The governor added that 97 people are still missing...
 Fire breaks out at Shahnazaryan Wine and Cognac House in Kotayk
According to the same preliminary data, there were no casualties...
 Arrests of Azerbaijani businessmen linked to diaspora organizations continue in Russia
According to the Russian Investigative Committee, the police chief is accused of receiving bribes of at least 3.7 million rubles from Azerbaijani businessmen “in exchange for turning a blind eye to their illegal business activities.”...
 Azerbaijani blogger Subo, stripped of Russian citizenship, evaded millions of rubles in taxes
A criminal case has been opened under Articles 198 (“Evasion of taxes, fees, and/or insurance contributions by an individual”) and 174.1 (“Legalization (laundering) of money or other property acquired by a person as a result of committing a crime”) of the Russian Criminal Code...
 Outbreak of diarrhea and vomiting reported in Turkish Parliament
Almost 80 people, including five MPs, have previously reported similar complaints to the Turkish parliament's hospital, NTV television reported...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos