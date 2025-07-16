Trump withdraws thousands of National Guard troops from Los Angeles after protests

The administration of US President Donald Trump is halting the deployment of 2,000 National Guard troops in Los Angeles. The troops were sent to quell protests.
This was announced by Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell, as quoted by The Associated Press.
A total of about 4,000 National Guard troops and 700 US Marines were deployed in Los Angeles. It is not yet clear how long the rest will remain.
The military was tasked with guarding federal buildings and protecting immigration agents during arrests.
Upon returning to the White House, US President Donald Trump immediately launched a campaign to deport migrants. This decision sparked protests against him and Vice President Mike Pence.
In early June, protesters took to the streets in Los Angeles after at least 118 migrants were detained by immigration authorities. In response, Trump ordered the National Guard to be deployed to stop the unrest. These troops were under the command of the state of California.
The governor of California said the president's decision was illegal and called the deployment of troops a “seizure of power.”