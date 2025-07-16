Müller-Altermatt: Peace between Yerevan and Baku can be established through international pressure on Baku

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev is not particularly interested in establishing peace with Armenia. Peace between the two sides can only be achieved through external pressure on Azerbaijan.This view was expressed by Stefan Müller-Altermatt, a member of the Swiss National Council, in an interview with Armenpress, touching upon the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan and the prospects for signing a peace agreement between the parties. Responding to a question about the likelihood of Baku signing a peace document with Armenia in the near future, the MP noted that there should be no illusions on this score, as Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev is not particularly interested in establishing peace with Armenia.
“It is probably better not to have too many illusions about Azerbaijan's intentions. Ilham Aliyev is not interested in peace. On the contrary, he needs Armenia as an enemy to strengthen his power and justify violations of the rights of his own people,” the Swiss MP stressed.In his opinion, Armenia can hope that the recent tensions between Azerbaijan and Russia, as well as the war between Israel and Iran, may have an impact on Baku.
“Ultimately, peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan can only be achieved through external pressure on Azerbaijan,” the Swiss parliamentarian stressed.