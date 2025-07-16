News
Trump says he is in no hurry to hold talks with Iran
Region:World News, Iran
Theme: Politics

US President Donald Trump said he does not consider it necessary to urgently hold another round of talks with Tehran on Iran's nuclear program.

“They [the Iranian authorities] would like to negotiate. I am in no rush to negotiate because we destroyed their [nuclear] facility,” the president said, responding to questions from reporters at Andrews Air Force Base near Washington.

Speaking about the possibility of Iran resuming its nuclear program, Trump stressed: “They would have to start all over again. The destruction is such that it [the facility] can no longer be used. They would have to choose another mountain.” Trump did not specify which facility in the Islamic republic he was referring to. In particular, the Iranian nuclear facility in Fordow is located deep inside the mountain.

According to the Axios portal, citing sources, the US, UK, Germany, and France have agreed to set the end of August as the deadline for concluding a nuclear deal with Iran, otherwise Tehran will “face tough sanctions.”

 

 
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Read more:
Baghai: No agreement yet between Iran and US on nuclear deal negotiations
“No date, time or place has been set for this issue,” he said at a weekly briefing...
 Israel: Iran may try to regain access to enriched uranium after US strikes
Against this backdrop, the US confirmed that experts from the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA), which developed special “bunker buster” bombs, have not yet received all the data to assess whether these munitions hit their targets at other Iranian sites...
 Pezeshkian: Iran's cooperation with the IAEA depends on the agency's refusal to apply double standards
Pezeshkian assured that Iran remains committed to constructive engagement, regional peace, and global stability, but warned that any new acts of aggression against Iran would be met with an even tougher response...
 Grossi: IAEA sees no evidence Iran already has a nuclear bomb, but risks are growing
Grossi recalled that even before the conflict escalated, the agency's experts warned that Iran was hiding part of its nuclear activities...
 G7 foreign ministers urge Iran to resume nuclear talks with US
Also, they welcomed the ceasefire between Iran and Israel, and called for continued diplomatic efforts to reduce tensions…
 CNN: Trump’s strikes on Iran will leave North Korea more determined than ever to keep its nuclear arsenal
Experts warn Washington’s military actions may harden Pyongyang’s resolve to accelerate its weapons program…
