Trump says he is in no hurry to hold talks with Iran

US President Donald Trump said he does not consider it necessary to urgently hold another round of talks with Tehran on Iran's nuclear program.
“They [the Iranian authorities] would like to negotiate. I am in no rush to negotiate because we destroyed their [nuclear] facility,” the president said, responding to questions from reporters at Andrews Air Force Base near Washington.
Speaking about the possibility of Iran resuming its nuclear program, Trump stressed: “They would have to start all over again. The destruction is such that it [the facility] can no longer be used. They would have to choose another mountain.” Trump did not specify which facility in the Islamic republic he was referring to. In particular, the Iranian nuclear facility in Fordow is located deep inside the mountain.
According to the Axios portal, citing sources, the US, UK, Germany, and France have agreed to set the end of August as the deadline for concluding a nuclear deal with Iran, otherwise Tehran will “face tough sanctions.”