Axios: Trump to meet with Qatar's prime minister to discuss Gaza truce

US President Donald Trump will meet with Qatar's Prime Ministerand Foreign Minister of Qatar, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, to discuss the progress of negotiations on a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the release of Israeli hostages held by the radical Palestinian movement Hamas. This was reported by Axios correspondent Barak Ravid, citing a source.
Earlier on Monday, Trump held a telephone conversation with the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. According to the source, Trump and the Qatari prime minister will also discuss the possibility of resuming direct talks between the US and Iran to reach a new agreement on Tehran's nuclear program.
Qatar is one of the main mediators in the dialogue between Israel and the radical Hamas movement. On July 6, with the mediation of Qatar, Egypt, and the US, both sides resumed the process in Doha aimed at reaching a ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip and the release of Israeli hostages held in the enclave. According to a representative of the Qatari Foreign Ministry, the consultations are still at an early stage, with mediators working separately with Hamas and Israel to develop a framework agreement that would allow for a new phase of indirect talks.