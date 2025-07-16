News
Ucom Subscribers Increasingly Use Internet While Roaming
Region:Armenia
Theme: Innovations

During the first half of this year, the number of Ucom subscribers using roaming services abroad increased by 31% compared to the same period last year. During the same time period, data usage volume grew by 45%.

Moreover, during the first half of this year alone, subscribers used nearly 40,000 GB of mobile internet while outside of Armenia.

To ensure the best digital experience for subscribers abroad, Ucom continuously expands the geographical coverage of its roaming services. At this moment, Ucom’s roaming services are available in 167 countries through 316 mobile operators. Moreover, next-generation high-speed 5G network is accessible in 41 countries via 52 operators, including in the United Arab Emirates, Georgia, Egypt, Italy, Cyprus, and other countries.

“We do our best to provide our subscribers with the best digital experience both in Armenia and abroad. These statistics clearly show that our work is paying off. We are happy to see more and more customers choosing to stay connected with their loved ones while abroad and placing their trust in the quality of our services,” mentioned Ralph Yirikian, General Director of Ucom.

Note that during summer holidays, Ucom has introduced the “uTravel 3GB” roaming package for popular destinations including Georgia, the UAE, Egypt, Greece, Cyprus, Montenegro, Italy, Spain, and many others. For just 4,990 AMD, subscribers will get 3 GB of internet valid for 7 days. The package is available until September 30. To activate, dial *121*32# or use Ucom mobile app.

Note that roaming must be activated before leaving Armenia, either by dialing *121# or via the Ucom mobile app.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
