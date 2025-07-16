News
Nikol Pashinyan: Preliminary signing of peace agreement is one of the options being considered by Armenia
The text of the draft agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan on peace and the establishment of interstate relations has been agreed upon, and negotiations on the text have been completed. Now, under this or another heading, announced or unannounced, we have begun consultations with Azerbaijan on how to move forward and what the roadmap might look like. Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a press conference on July 16.

"The idea of a preliminary signing is also on the agenda and is one of the options being considered. It is not the only one, and under certain conditions it may be acceptable and realistic, while under others it may not be so realistic. We will not miss any opportunity to move forward toward the signing of a peace agreement," Pashinyan said, adding that this must be done with due regard for the sovereignty of the Republic of Armenia, its territorial integrity, jurisdiction, and state interests.

 

 
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
