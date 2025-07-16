News
Wednesday
July 16
News
Pashinyan declares himself a man who follows God's word
Pashinyan declares himself a man who follows God's word
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


For me and my family, the Armenian Apostolic Church is sacred. Therefore, I cannot campaign against it. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated at a press conference, responding to a question about the fact that only defrocked priests and people who are not members of the Armenian Apostolic Church are on his side in the case of the persecution of the Armenian Apostolic Church, while he has no support among ordinary followers.

According to him, it was his attitude as a follower of the AAC that prompted him to “fight” against phenomena contributing to the ‘downfall’ of the Church: “Everything I do, I do in the name of, not against, the Church.”

When asked if he was afraid that God would curse him, Pashinyan replied: “How can God curse a man who follows His word and not curse those who act against the divine commandments?”

 

 
Հայերեն and Русский
