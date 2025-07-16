Pashinyan shared details on why Armenia decided to join SCO

Yes, we have applied for membership in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), and this is consistent with our policy of balance and a balanced approach. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated at a press conference on July 16.
The Prime Minister recalled that Armenia has observer status in this organization and that they did not decide to become members from scratch. "Incidentally, this is also related to the substantive and structural changes taking place in the Organization, as the issue of abolishing observer or associate member status is also being discussed. This is not the only or the main reason, but one of the reasons. When I say that Armenia is an expected partner, both in the north and in the south, in the east and in the west, this must have practical expression," Pashinyan noted.
When asked about the fact that the SCO includes CSTO member states, while the Armenian authorities consider the CSTO a threat, Nikol Pashinyan replied: "Nevertheless, the CSTO is one organization, and the SCO is completely different. Everything that needed to be said about the CSTO has already been said – there is nothing new to add."