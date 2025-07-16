Pashinyan: If not peace with Turkey, then what—war?

If we do not pursue reconciliation with a country such as Turkey, what path should we take? Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan posed this question at a press conference on July 16.

He wondered what people who are upset by the government's efforts to normalize relations with Turkey are hoping for. "Are they saying that we should go to war with a country like Turkey? Do we even understand what we are talking about?“ Pashinyan continued to ask questions. He added that the danger of the current ”hybrid attack" lies in the fact that arguments are being thrown into the public debate, creating such a commotion that people are not given the opportunity to understand the essence of these arguments. Pashinyan noted that he had repeatedly stated that Armenia was committed to establishing peace, and that every effort was being made today to establish long-term peace. “We will continue our efforts in this direction. And I believe that the people of Armenia are helping us in this matter. I don't just assume this, I am sure of it,” he said. Pashinyan emphasized that he had announced a strategy for achieving peace from the rostrum of parliament and declared that he would continue to implement it, and if the people did not agree, they should ensure a change of power. Nikol Pashinyan attributes the fact that his statements were not followed by a revolution to the society's agreement with all the steps taken by the authorities.