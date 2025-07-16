News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
July 16
USD
383.96
EUR
446.01
RUB
4.9
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
July 16
ՀայEngРус
USD
383.96
EUR
446.01
RUB
4.9
Show news feed
Pashinyan: If not peace with Turkey, then what—war?
Pashinyan: If not peace with Turkey, then what—war?
Region:Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

If we do not pursue reconciliation with a country such as Turkey, what path should we take? Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan posed this question at a press conference on July 16.

He wondered what people who are upset by the government's efforts to normalize relations with Turkey are hoping for. "Are they saying that we should go to war with a country like Turkey? Do we even understand what we are talking about?“ Pashinyan continued to ask questions. He added that the danger of the current ”hybrid attack" lies in the fact that arguments are being thrown into the public debate, creating such a commotion that people are not given the opportunity to understand the essence of these arguments. Pashinyan noted that he had repeatedly stated that Armenia was committed to establishing peace, and that every effort was being made today to establish long-term peace. “We will continue our efforts in this direction. And I believe that the people of Armenia are helping us in this matter. I don't just assume this, I am sure of it,” he said. Pashinyan emphasized that he had announced a strategy for achieving peace from the rostrum of parliament and declared that he would continue to implement it, and if the people did not agree, they should ensure a change of power. Nikol Pashinyan attributes the fact that his statements were not followed by a revolution to the society's agreement with all the steps taken by the authorities. 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Deputy FM: Armenia may have new discussion with Azerbaijan soon
Considering that we are ready to sign the peace treaty, we will be in favor of holding such a meeting…
 Vahan Kostanyan: Armenia, Turkey positions quite close on some topics
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's visit to Turkey was held in a quite positive atmosphere, the deputy FM stated...
 Armenia deputy FM: Pashinyan-Erdogan meeting took place in quite positive atmosphere
The meeting between the Armenian PM and Turkish president in Istanbul, last week…
 Meeting between Armenia and Turkey leaders kicks off in Istanbul
First, Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan and Turkish President Erdogan will hold a one-on-one meeting...
 Armenia PM to Turkey Armenians: This is agenda for establishing relations which stems from both countries’ interests
Nikol Pashinyan met with several members of the local Armenian community in Istanbul…
 Turkey’s Erdogan to receive Armenia’s Pashinyan at Istanbul palace built by renowned Armenian architect
The Armenian PM is in Turkey on a working visit…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos