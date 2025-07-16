News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
July 17
USD
384.12
EUR
445
RUB
4.88
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
July 17
ՀայEngРус
USD
384.12
EUR
445
RUB
4.88
Show news feed
Pashinyan: Armenian border guards will be stationed on the road connecting Azerbaijan and Nakhichevan
Pashinyan: Armenian border guards will be stationed on the road connecting Azerbaijan and Nakhichevan
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Border guards mainly stand at the border, not on the roads, but sometimes they stand on the roads. This was stated by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, responding to a question about the possibility of Armenian border guards standing on the road connecting Azerbaijan and Nakhchivan via Armenia.

“Yes, there will be Armenian border guards on this road, within the framework of Armenia's sovereignty. There will be no personal contact with citizens, as biometric passports will be checked, but if problems arise with them, this aspect will have to be considered,” Pashinyan said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Pashinyan on outsourcing the Syunik road: Joint Armenian-American venture is possible
At the moment, the proposal is from the US, and we are discussing it...
 Finance minister on Iran-Israel conflict impact: Armenia annual economic growth could be 1.3% instead of 5.1%
In the case of one of the risk scenarios…
 Economy ministry: Armenian truck traffic through Georgia has slowed down again
The trucks en route for Russia…
 Ambassador Sobhani: Development, prosperity of Armenia is exactly what Iran wants
If Armenia benefits, naturally, Iran will also get benefit…
 Pezeshkian: Iran is building road for Azerbaijan-Nakhichevan link – bypassing Armenia
“This project is being implemented at a very fast pace,” the Iranian president added…
 At what phase is process of possible operation of Gyumri-Kars railway?
The response by the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure of Armenia shows that there is no visible progress so far…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos