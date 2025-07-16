Pashinyan: Armenian border guards will be stationed on the road connecting Azerbaijan and Nakhichevan

Border guards mainly stand at the border, not on the roads, but sometimes they stand on the roads. This was stated by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, responding to a question about the possibility of Armenian border guards standing on the road connecting Azerbaijan and Nakhchivan via Armenia.
“Yes, there will be Armenian border guards on this road, within the framework of Armenia's sovereignty. There will be no personal contact with citizens, as biometric passports will be checked, but if problems arise with them, this aspect will have to be considered,” Pashinyan said.