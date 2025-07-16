News
Armenia is open to Chinese investment: Papoyan to Chinese ambassador
Armenia is open to Chinese investment: Papoyan to Chinese ambassador
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

On July 16, Armenian Minister of Economy Gevorg Papoyan received the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of China to Armenia Li Xingwei.

According to the press service of the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Armenia, during the meeting, Papoyan congratulated the ambassador on his appointment and expressed hope that, thanks to his efforts, trade and economic cooperation between the two countries will gain new momentum.

“We have all the necessary prerequisites for further expansion and deepening of economic ties. Armenia is open to Chinese investment,” Papoyan said.

During the meeting, the parties discussed promising areas of cooperation.

 
