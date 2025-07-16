News
Offices of Al Arabiya TV channel damaged in Israeli strike on Damascus
Offices of Al Arabiya TV channel damaged in Israeli strike on Damascus
Region:Middle East
Theme: Politics

The offices of Al Arabiya TV in Syria were damaged in an Israeli strike on Damascus on Wednesday, according to media reports.

Tensions in Syria have escalated after Israel resumed its strikes on As-Suwayda and also attacked the Syrian army headquarters in Damascus following riots in the predominantly Druze town.

The Israeli military said it struck the entrance to the Syrian Defense Ministry in Damascus, stepping up attacks on the Syrian authorities with the stated aim of protecting the Druze minority from attack by government forces.

The ceasefire announced by the Syrian Defense Ministry on Tuesday evening did not last long.

On Tuesday, Israel struck Syrian government forces in the Druze-majority town of As-Suwayda, saying it was doing so to protect the religious minority. Damascus sent troops to As-Suwayda after more than 100 people were killed.

 

 

 
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
