Armenian Security Council Secretary and British Ambassador discuss issues of mutual interest

Armenian Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan received British Ambassador to Armenia John Gallagher on July 16 on the occasion of the completion of his diplomatic mission.
According to Armenian News – NEWS.am, during the meeting at the Security Council office, Grigoryan thanked the ambassador for his efforts to develop relations between the two friendly countries and for his contribution to deepening cooperation in various areas during his tenure, wishing him further success.
In turn, Gallagher thanked the Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia for the support provided during his mission and expressed confidence in the further development of Armenian-British relations.
During the meeting, the interlocutors also discussed other issues of mutual interest.